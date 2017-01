June 8 (Reuters) -

* Fiat Chrysler has started discussions on a partnership with Uber Technologies- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Fiat Chrysler's venture with Uber could be announced by the end of the year- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Talks are at a preliminary stage, and Uber is holding conversations with several other carmakers- Bloomberg, citing sources

Source (bloom.bg/1WErQkE)

