2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Torex Gold Resources pours 29,995 gold ounces in May

June 8 Torex Gold Resources :

* Torex pours 29,995 gold ounces in may and 92,460 ounces YTD aided by a positive reconciliation against geological model

* For March, April and May, 860,000 tonnes were processed through plant, of that 860,000 tonnes, came from Guajes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

