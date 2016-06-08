版本:
星期三 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-Patrick Soon-Shiong reports 16.1 pct stake in Tribune Publishing

June 8 Tribune Publishing Co :

* Patrick Soon-Shiong reports 16.1 percent stake in Tribune Publishing Co as of June 1 - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1tgETwz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

