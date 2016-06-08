版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Hydrogenics signs development agreement with SinoHytec

June 8 Hydrogenics Corp

* Hydrogenics signs development agreement with Chinese partner

* Says total value of contract is approximately $13.5 million

* Says has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with SinoHytec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

