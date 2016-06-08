版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Xtant Medical and Pinnacle Spine collaborate to expand availability of Infill lateral fusion system

June 8 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

* Xtant medical and pinnacle spine group announce distribution agreement, expanding the availability of innovative infill lateral fusion system

* Joint agreement to expand distribution of pinnacle's infill lateral lumbar interbody fusion system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

