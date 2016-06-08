版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Ku6 Media Co Ltd announces extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

June 8 Ku6 Media Co Ltd :

* Ku6 Media Co Ltd Announces extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

* Has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on July 8, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong Time) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

