公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-WSFS Financial files for a potential mixed shelf offering

June 8 WSFS Financial Corp :

* Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1svSQGo) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

