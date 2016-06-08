BRIEF-Williams sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Williams Companies Inc :
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share
* Remains committed to holding stockholder vote on June 27, 2016 and closing deal with energy transfer equity "as soon as possible"
* In event ETE transaction is not completed, Williams board expects to reduce level of dividend beginning in Q3 of 2016
* Amount of any dividend reduction has not yet been determined but could be material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.