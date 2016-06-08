版本:
中国
2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants estimates revenue of $88 mln in fiscal 2017

June 8 Good Times Restaurants Inc :

* Estimated company revenue of $88 million in fiscal 2017 with a run rate of $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

