2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Alaska Airlines begins new service to San Diego from San Jose, CA

June 8 Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Alaska Airlines begins new service from San Jose, California to San Diego and Orange County/Santa Ana

* Now operates a total of 28 peak-day departures to 14 destinations from Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

