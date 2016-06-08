版本:
BRIEF-Western Digital receives notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer to purchase up to 2.5 mln shares

June 8 Western Digital Corp

* Received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer to purchase up to 2.5 million shares

* Recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares in response to TRC Capital's offer because offer is low Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

