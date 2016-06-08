版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Eros now launches on Apple TV

June 8 Eros International Plc

* Eros now launches on Apple TV

* Eros now, Co's digital over-the-top distribution service, has now expanded availability of service to Apple TV media platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

