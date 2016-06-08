BRIEF-Sohu.com says CFO Carol Yu will retire effective July 31

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Sohu.Com Inc
* sohu.com announces management changes
* President and chief financial officer ms. Carol yu will retire effective july 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.