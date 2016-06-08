版本:
BRIEF-Sohu.com says CFO Carol Yu will retire effective July 31

June 8 Sohu.Com Inc

* sohu.com announces management changes

* President and chief financial officer ms. Carol yu will retire effective july 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

