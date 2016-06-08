版本:
2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Davita announces intent to enter into transaction with Inspira Health Network to provide dialysis services

June 8 Davita Healthcare Partners Inc

* Davita announces intent to enter into transaction with Inspira Health Network to provide dialysis services

* Financial terms were not disclosed.

* To enter into a joint venture acquisition with Inspira Health Network that will bring Davita's patient care to Southern New Jersey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

