BRIEF-Cyanotech Corp board received letter from Meridian OHC Partners, LP on may 6

June 8 Cyanotech Corp :

* Board received a letter from Meridian OHC Partners, Lp on May 6 - sec filing

* Special committee has retained O'melveny & Myers Llp as special outside legal counsel to assist with its review

* Board created a special committee comprised of independent directors to investigate and consider the allegations in the May 6 letter Source text: 1.usa.gov/1rcTyXP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)