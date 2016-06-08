版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Mitel reiterates deal value to Polycom shareholders

June 8 Mitel Networks Corp :

* Mitel reiterates significant acquisition value and upside to Polycom and Mitel shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

