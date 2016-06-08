版本:
BRIEF-Spirit Aerosystems outgoing CEO to get separation payments of $1.3 mln

June 8 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc

* Outgoing ceo lawson will get separation payments of $1.3 million, which is equal to one year of his current base salary

* Lawson will also receive a cash award for 2016 of $1.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

