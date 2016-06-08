BRIEF-Spirit Aerosystems outgoing CEO to get separation payments of $1.3 mln

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc
* Outgoing ceo lawson will get separation payments of $1.3 million, which is equal to one year of his current base salary
* Lawson will also receive a cash award for 2016 of $1.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.