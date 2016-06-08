版本:
BRIEF-Tecogen sells two Tecochill 50-ton air-cooled chillers

June 8 Tecogen Inc :

* Sale of two tecochill 50-ton air-cooled chillers for installation in an indoor growing facility in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

