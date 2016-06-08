BRIEF-Weisman Group delivers letter to CEO of Ashford Hospitality

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
* Weisman group llc proposes consummation of an assets acquisition transaction with ashford hospitality prime inc
* In the letter, outlined non-binding proposal to acquire assets of ahp for total consideration of $1.48 billion
* Expect proposed transaction would be structured as acquisition of assets of ahp by controlled affiliated co of weisman group
* Shareholders of ahp to get cash equal to $20.25 per share of common stock and about $25.00 per share of series b preferred stock
* Deal contingent on allocation of not more than $70 million of cash consideration to buy- out, termination and full satisfaction of ahp advisory agreement with ashford llc Source text for Eikon: [ID: 1.usa.gov/1Phnbx6 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.