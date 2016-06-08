版本:
BRIEF-General Mills announces partnership with Organic Valley

June 8 General Mills Inc :

* Partnership with Organic Valley to help about 20 dairy farms add around 3,000 acres to organic dairy production over next 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

