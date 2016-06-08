BRIEF-J2 Global reaffirms previously issued financial estimates for fiscal 2016

June 8 J2 Global Inc :

* Reaffirming its previously issued financial estimates for fiscal 2016 of revenues between $830 and $860 million

* Reaffirming 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per diluted share of between $4.70 and $5.00

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.84, revenue view $850.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S