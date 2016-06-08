版本:
BRIEF-Qualcomm announces connected car reference platform

June 8 Qualcomm Inc :

* Qualcomm announces connected car reference platform to simplify integration of advanced connectivity technologies into new vehicles

* Qualcomm Inc says Qualcomm connected car reference platform is expected to be available by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

