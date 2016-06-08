版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Agria announces $10 million share repurchase program

June 8 Agria Corp

* Agria announces $10 million share repurchase program

* Company may repurchase up to $10 million of its outstanding american depositary shares through December 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

