BRIEF-Fibrocell says treatment for vocal cord scarring did not meet primary goal in study

June 8 Fibrocell Reports Phase Ii Azficel

* T trial for treatment of vocal cord scarring did not meet primary endpoints

* Intends to focus its efforts on development of fcx-007 for treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and its earlier stage programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

