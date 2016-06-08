BRIEF-Takeda licenses global rights to Theravance Biopharma's TD-8954

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
June 8 Theravance Biopharma Inc :
* Takeda Licenses Global Rights To Theravance Biopharma's Td-8954, a novel 5-HT4 agonist and motility agent for gastrointestinal motility disorders
* Theravance biopharma inc says will receive an upfront cash payment of $15 million
* Will be eligible to receive success based development and sales milestone payments as well as double digit royalties on worldwide net sales by takeda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jtUs2x) Further company coverage: