公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Blackberry introduces email protector and Watchdox for Salesforce

June 8 Blackberry Ltd :

* Blackberry ltd says introduces email protector and watchdox for salesforce to enhance content security and data loss protection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

