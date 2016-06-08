版本:
BRIEF-Aptose Biosciences, CrystalGenomics sign cancer drug deal

June 8 Aptose Biosciences Inc

* Co and crystalgenomics says exclusive global option and license agreement focused on development of cg026806 (cg'806) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

