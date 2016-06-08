BRIEF-Enlink Midstream to expand in Permian's midland basin

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Enlink Midstream Llc :
* Enlink Midstream to expand in the core of permian's midland basin with new crude oil gathering system
* Says project Will Be Anchored By Long-Term, fee-based contracts with top permian basin producers
* New crude oil gathering system, called greater chickadee crude oil gathering project , in upton and midland counties in permian basin
* Enlink midstream llc says partnership will invest approximately $70 million to $80 million to build greater chickadee
* Initial phase of greater chickadee will be operational in second half of this year with full service expected early next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.