BRIEF-Enlink Midstream to expand in Permian's midland basin

June 8 Enlink Midstream Llc :

* Enlink Midstream to expand in the core of permian's midland basin with new crude oil gathering system

* Says project Will Be Anchored By Long-Term, fee-based contracts with top permian basin producers

* New crude oil gathering system, called greater chickadee crude oil gathering project , in upton and midland counties in permian basin

* Enlink midstream llc says partnership will invest approximately $70 million to $80 million to build greater chickadee

* Initial phase of greater chickadee will be operational in second half of this year with full service expected early next year