公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Oncothyreon says company is changing its name to Cascadian Therapeutics

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Oncothyreon Inc says company is changing its name to cascadian therapeutics, inc

* Oncothyreon Inc says will trade on nasdaq global select market under new ticker symbol "CASC," effective at market open on June 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

