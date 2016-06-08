版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Uranium Resources shareholders approve $12 mln funding arrangement

June 8 Uranium Resources Inc :

* Uranium Resources Inc says shareholders approve $12 million funding arrangement with Aspire Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐