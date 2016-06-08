版本:
BRIEF-Aktana announces $17.5 mln financing led by Safeguard Scientifics

June 8 Safeguard Scientifics Inc

* Aktana, pioneer says $17.5 million financing led by safeguard scientifics, which will initially deploy up to $8.25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

