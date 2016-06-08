版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Funcom partners with NVIDIA on "Conan Exiles"

June 8 Funcom NV :

* Has entered into partnership with NVIDIA for the co-marketing and development of "Conan Exiles"

