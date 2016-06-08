版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Rexam shareholders pass resolution over Ball offer

June 8 Rexam Plc :

* Rexam shareholders approved resolution proposed at court meeting over Ball Corp offer by requisite majority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

