BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock

June 8 Flexion Therapeutics Inc :

* Flexion Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 5.50 mln common shares priced at $14.00/shr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

