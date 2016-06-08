版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics reports favorable Markman ruling

June 8 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc :

* Orexigen Therapeutics reports favorable Markman ruling in contrave patent litigation

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says majority of co's claim constructions adopted in ruling

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says lawsuit was filed in response to an abbreviated new drug application filed by actavis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐