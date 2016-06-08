BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics reports favorable Markman ruling

June 8 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc :

* Orexigen Therapeutics reports favorable Markman ruling in contrave patent litigation

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says majority of co's claim constructions adopted in ruling

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says lawsuit was filed in response to an abbreviated new drug application filed by actavis