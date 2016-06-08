BRIEF-Mondelez International to open research & development center in Poland

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Mondelez International Inc :
* Breaks ground for new research & development center in Poland
* Research and development facility is expected to open in Q1 2017
* Research and development facility will support new products and technologies for brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, Barni,Oreo
* Research and development facility is a $15 million investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.