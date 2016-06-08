BRIEF-Mondelez International to open research & development center in Poland

June 8 Mondelez International Inc :

* Breaks ground for new research & development center in Poland

* Research and development facility is expected to open in Q1 2017

* Research and development facility will support new products and technologies for brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, Barni,Oreo

* Research and development facility is a $15 million investment