2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Mondelez International to open research & development center in Poland

June 8 Mondelez International Inc :

* Breaks ground for new research & development center in Poland

* Research and development facility is expected to open in Q1 2017

* Research and development facility will support new products and technologies for brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, Barni,Oreo

* Research and development facility is a $15 million investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

