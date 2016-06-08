版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Rubicon Project launches olympics advertising marketplace

June 8 Rubicon Project Inc

* Announced launch of its olympics advertising marketplace where it has made available olympics-specific inventory packages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

