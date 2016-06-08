版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Entergy Louisiana says to supply power to Lacc LLC and Lotte Chemical Louisiana facilities

June 8 Entergy Corp

* Entergy louisiana llc says entered into two agreements to supply power to lacc, llc and lotte chemical louisiana llc facilities in southwest louisiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

