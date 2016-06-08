版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 22:31 BJT

BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach: supply contract for waste heat between Swiss Steel and Fernwaerme Luzern

June 8 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Supply contract for waste heat between Swiss Steel AG and Fernwaerme Luzern AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

