版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore said near deal to sell further agriculture unit stake - Bloomberg

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Glencore said near deal to sell further agriculture unit stake - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Glencore in advanced talks to sell just-under 10 pct stake in agriculture unit to Canada's British Columbia Investment Management Corp - Bloomberg Source text - (bloom.bg/1XamuNX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

