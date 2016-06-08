BRIEF-Braas Monier announces pricing of EUR 435 mln 3.000% senior secured notes due 2021

BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
June 8 Braas Monier :
* Announces pricing of 435 million euro 3.000 percent senior secured notes due 2021
* A new revolving credit facility in an amount of 200.0 million euros ($228.00 million) maturing in 2021 will add to Braas Monier's liquidity and financial flexibilit
* media report it is considering selling partial stake in chip business to Western Digital Corp not something it announced
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year