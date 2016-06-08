版本:
BRIEF-Braas Monier announces pricing of EUR 435 mln 3.000% senior secured notes due 2021

June 8 Braas Monier :

* Announces pricing of 435 million euro 3.000 percent senior secured notes due 2021

* A new revolving credit facility in an amount of 200.0 million euros ($228.00 million) maturing in 2021 will add to Braas Monier's liquidity and financial flexibilit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

