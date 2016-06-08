版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 23:03 BJT

BRIEF-GE, HPE partner to deliver new industrial IoT solutions

June 8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:

* GE and Hewlett Packard Enterprise partner to deliver new industrial IoT solutions

* As part of this agreement, HPE will be preferred storage and server infrastructure provider for Predix Cloud Technologies

* GE will also "leverage HPE technology for much of its virtual infrastructure as well as some OEM offerings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

