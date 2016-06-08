BRIEF-Avnet expands relationship with Hitachi Data Systems into Latin America

June 8 Avnet Inc :

* Avnet expands relationship with Hitachi Data Systems into Latin America

* Co and Hitachi Data Systems , a unit of Hitachi, Ltd., have expanded their distribution agreement to include Latin America

* Will also provide storage, converged infrastructure, big data solutions in Colombia and Mexico

* Avnet selected as only Hitachi Data Systems distributor for Argentina