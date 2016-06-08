版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 23:23 BJT

BRIEF-Susquehanna nuclear plant makes non-emergency notification to NRC

June 8 Susquehanna Nuclear LLC:

* Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania made non-emergency notification to Nuclear Regulatory Commission

* Unit 1 remains shut down and condition is not a safety risk for plant workers or public Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐