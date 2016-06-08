版本:
BRIEF-Devon energy declares qtrly cash dividend

June 8 Devon Energy Corp

* Declared A Quarterly Cash Dividend On Devon's Common Stock For Q3 Of 2016

* Dividend Is Payable On Sept. 30, 2016, At A Rate Of $0.06 Per Share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

