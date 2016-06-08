BRIEF-Elliott Management writes to CDK Global outlining shareholder response to recommendations

BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
June 8 Elliott Management:
* Elliott Management sends letter to CDK Global outlining shareholders' positive response to recommended steps
* Manages funds that collectively beneficially own 8.6% of common stock and equivalents of CDK Global, Inc
* Says ask that CDK adopt steps in "value maximizing plan" without delay
* Says "clear that shareholders believe more can and should be done to improve CDK's business operations and capital return program"
* Continue to believe that if "value maximizing plan" is implemented , CDK's share price can reach $81 or higher within 14 months
* Says "look forward to continuing dialogue" with CDK's executives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CDK.O ]
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
* media report it is considering selling partial stake in chip business to Western Digital Corp not something it announced
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year