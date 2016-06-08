版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 00:05 BJT

BRIEF-Axa Leben sells stake in Acron Helvetia Vii Immobilien

June 8 Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG :

* AXA Leben AG sells its participation in Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG to Acron Swiss Premium Assets AG

* Acron Swiss Premium Assets AG will thus hold 59.28 percent of the shares of Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

