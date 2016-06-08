BRIEF-Schlumberger President reports open market sale of 9,128 shares of co

BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
June 8 (Reuters) -
* Schlumberger NV President Patrick Schorn Reports Open Market Sale Of 9,128 Shares Of Co's Common Stock On June 7 At $80.27 Each - SEC filing Source (bit.ly/1rdanlh) Further company coverage:
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
* media report it is considering selling partial stake in chip business to Western Digital Corp not something it announced
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year