2016年 6月 9日 星期四 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-Schlumberger President reports open market sale of 9,128 shares of co

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Schlumberger NV President Patrick Schorn Reports Open Market Sale Of 9,128 Shares Of Co's Common Stock On June 7 At $80.27 Each - SEC filing Source (bit.ly/1rdanlh) Further company coverage:

