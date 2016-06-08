版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 03:08 BJT

BRIEF-Bluemountain Capital Management reports 11.7 pct passive stake in CF Corp as of May 20

June 8 Bluemountain Capital Management

* Bluemountain Capital Management reports 11.7 pct passive stake in CF Corp as of May 20- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

