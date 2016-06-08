版本:
BRIEF-Canada TSB says launching an investigation into collision involving two Canadian National trains

June 8 Transportation Safety Board Of Canada

* Transportation Safety Board Of Canada Says Launching An Investigation Into A Collision Involving Two Canadian National Trains Near Carvel, Alberta

* Transportation Safety Board Of Canada Says No Derailment Or Injuries Were Reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

