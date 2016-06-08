BRIEF-Canada TSB says launching an investigation into collision involving two Canadian National trains

BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
June 8 Transportation Safety Board Of Canada
* Transportation Safety Board Of Canada Says Launching An Investigation Into A Collision Involving Two Canadian National Trains Near Carvel, Alberta
* Transportation Safety Board Of Canada Says No Derailment Or Injuries Were Reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
* media report it is considering selling partial stake in chip business to Western Digital Corp not something it announced
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year